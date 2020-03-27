Zubiri extends self-quarantine period to 21 days

(Eagle News) – -Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Friday, March 27, said he was extending his self-quarantine to 21 days.

Zubiri made the announcement on Friday, March 27, as his 14-day quarantine came to an end.

“I am now on my 16th day of isolation but I have decided to extend it to 21 days just to be absolutely sure that I no longer have any symptoms (for the coronavirus disease 2019),” Zubiri said.

According to Zubiri, ,he “feels good” and that his last symptoms were on March 11 and 12.

He said, however, that for him to be considered a recovered patient, he needs to test negative in two COVID-19 tests.

“I’m coordinating with private hospitals approved by the (Department of Health) for this and will pay for the tests so that I do not use the free testing kits done by government for our people,” he said.

“I can’t emphasize enough that we must all stay home and quarantine our selves from this deadly virus. The lives of our people and most especially of our front liners depend on it,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri announced he was positive for COVID-19 on March 16.

Apart from Zubiri, Senators Koko Pimentel and Sonny Angara have tested positive for the virus.