Work in LTO units in GCQ areas to resume tomorrow, May 13

(Eagle News) — Work in Land Transportation Office units located in general community quarantine areas will resume tomorrow, May 13.

The LTO said the wearing of face masks and physical and social distancing rules shall be followed at all times.

Transactions with people below 21 years old and 60 years old and above, and pregnant women shall, however, only be allowed once the community quarantine is lifted.

The LTO said this was consistent with Executive Order No. 112, Series of 2020.

Metro Manila and several areas remain under an enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

The remaining areas, the government had said, are now under a GCQ, which means restrictions have generally been eased there.

On Tuesday, May 12, the Palace released the list of additional areas under GCQ, a modified enhanced community quarantine and those that are no longer under a community quarantine after May 15.