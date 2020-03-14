WalangPasok: Classes in Metro Manila now suspended until April 14, not April 12

(Eagle News)–Classes in Metro Manila are suspended until April 14, the Palace announced on Saturday, March 14.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the suspension announced in a memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea applies to all levels.

All school activities shall also remain suspended in the National Capital Region until April 14.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine on Metro Manila.

He said the suspension of classes in the NCR was until April 12.

He said students should, however, still study at home.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the police, Metro Manila mayors and barangay officials to ensure that children are kept from crowded places.