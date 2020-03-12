President Duterte: Land, domestic air, sea travel to and from M. Manila suspended from March 15 to April 14

(Eagle News)–Travel to and from Metro Manila is suspended starting March 15 to April 14 as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement on Thursday, March 12, as he revealed the country was on code red sublevel 2, “the highest as prescibed by the (World Health Organization).”

“The purpose, to protect and defend you from COVID-19. The purpose of government is to see to it that things are in order,” Duterte said.

“Onting pasensya lang. It’s for your own good,” the President said.

The President said the suspension which starts at 12 midnight and which is “subject to daily review” by the Interagency task force on emerging infectious diseases, covers land, domestic air and domestic sea travel.

He said classes at all levels were also suspended until April 12, but students should study in their houses.

Local government units outside of Metro Manila are advised to suspend classes in their respective localities without prejudice to the right of the provincial government to suspend classes if the need so arises, the President said.

As for work, he said flexible work arrangements shall be encouraged in the private sector.

All manufacturing, retail and service establishments were advised to remain in operation provided social distancing measures are observed, Duterte said.

He said the Metro Rail Transit, Philippine National Railways, and other means of public transportation shall remain in operation, with the Department of Transportation tasked to issue guidelines on how to implement social distancing.

The President made the announcement after a meeting of the task force, after the government announced an increase to 52 of the COVID-19 cases in the country.