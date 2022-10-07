Velicaria-Garafil steps down as LTFRB chair, accepts Office of Press Secretary OIC post

(Eagle News) — Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chair Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil has resigned from her post.

Velicaria-Garafil, a lawyer, said she stepped down as she has “accepted the offer to help in the Office of the Press Secretary as its Undersecretary and OIC.”

“This is a great honor and privilege, and I thank the President for this opportunity to once again work with him in his administration to serve the Filipino people,” she added.

The development came days after Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigned as Press Secretary.

Cruz-Angeles had cited health reasons as her reason for stepping down from the post.

Her resignation also came after reports her name was not on the list of reappointed Cabinet secretaries provided by the Office of the Press Secretary.

Prior to this, Cruz-Angeles was among those whose ad interim appointments were bypassed by the Commission on Appointments.

She was appointed as Press Secretary in May.