Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns as Press Secretary

(Eagle News) — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles has resigned from her post.
According to Cruz-Angeles, she tendered her resignation early Tuesday, Oct. 4.
She said this was due to “health reasons.”
She said her resignation was “effective end of business hours today.”
“It was a pleasure working with you,” she said in a statement.
Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, meanwhile, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint Cruz-Angeles’ replacement.
“Hopefully, in the near future, we will have (a) new press secretary,” he said.