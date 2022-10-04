Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns as Press Secretary

(Eagle News) — Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles has resigned from her post.

According to Cruz-Angeles, she tendered her resignation early Tuesday, Oct. 4.

She said this was due to “health reasons.”

She said her resignation was “effective end of business hours today.”

“It was a pleasure working with you,” she said in a statement.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, meanwhile, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to appoint Cruz-Angeles’ replacement.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we will have (a) new press secretary,” he said.