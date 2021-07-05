US offers condolences to PHL following military plane crash in Sulu

(Eagle News) — The United States offered its condolences to the Philippines after a military C-130 crashed in Sulu on Monday, July 5.

“On behalf of the United States, I offer our deep condolences to the people of the Philippines regarding the tragic plane crash in which several dozen service members were killed,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost,” he added.

He said the US stands “shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time,” adding that it was “ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort.”

At least 50 were killed after the C-130 that was on its way to Jolo airport crashed on Sunday, July 4, at 11:30 a.m.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered a probe into the crash after rescue and retrieval operations.