Lorenzana orders probe into C-130 crash in Sulu

(Eagle News) — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered a full-blown investigation into the C-130 crash in Sulu that left at least 50 dead.

Lorenzana said the probe would begin as soon as rescue and recovery operations were completed.

So far, Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Edgard Arevalo said in a radio interview that the death toll has climbed to 50, including three civilians.

The plane was on its way to Jolo airport from Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro when the crash took place on Sunday, July 5, at 11:30 a.m.

Some of the soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it hit the ground and exploded into flames, said Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force-Sulu.

Most of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism.

They were supposed to report for duty on Sunday, Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force-Sulu, said. With a report from AFP