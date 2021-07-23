Those who will arrive in PHL from Malaysia, Thailand before July 25 will be allowed entry, Immigration bureau clarifies

(Eagle News) — Those who are already in transit and will be arriving in the Philippines before July 25 from Malaysia and Thailand will still be allowed entry into the country.

The Bureau of Immigration made the clarification after the Palace added the two countries to its list of countries covered by a travel ban amid a surge in COVID-19 cases reportedly due to the Delta variant.

Also included in the ban are Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh, and the United Arab Emirates.

Those who are already in transit and will be arriving before the specified date, however, are required to undergo a strict 14-day facility-based quarantine, the bureau said.

It added Filipinos arriving from these countries as part of repatriation efforts by the government and non-government sectors will also be allowed entry but will be subjected to set protocols by other government agencies.

“Foreigners arriving from said countries or with a travel history there within the last 14 days will be denied entry and will immediately be sent back to their port of origin,” Bureau chief Jaime Morente said.