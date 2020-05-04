Single-day COVID-19 recoveries in PHL hit record-high as cases rise to 9485

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country rose to 9485 on Monday, May 4, after the Department of Health reported 262 new cases.

The DOH said of the 262 new cases, 122 or 47 percent were from Metro Manila, 88 or 33 percent from Region 7 and 52 or 20 percent from other areas.

Recoveries continued to increase, now at 1315, after 101 additional ones were reported.

This was the most recoveries recorded by the country in a single day.

The number of deaths in the country stands at 623, including the 16 new deaths.

The DOH has said it was too early to say the Philippines was flattening the COVID-19 curve, but that there were “indications.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas, including in Metro Manila, to contain the virus, to May 15.

Those that are not on the list of ECQ areas were placed under a general community quarantine where there has been an easing of restrictions after April 30.