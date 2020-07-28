Senator Zubiri negative for COVID-19 in confirmatory test

(Eagle News) — Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday, July 28, said his COVID-19 confirmatory test yielded negative results.

Zubiri made the announcement a day after he said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent Department of Health swab test.

Prior to that, he said he tested negative in three rapid tests.

“I AM NEGATIVE…My confirmatory test with the Philippine Red Cross has come out and shows that I no longer have live RNA cells of (COVID-19),” Zubiri said.

According to Zubiri, based on information from the infectious disease specialist, the DOH swab test may have turned out positive because it “possibly detected remnants of dead virus cells which is a common occurrence with recovered patients.”

Zubiri first announced he tested positive for the virus in March.

In April, he said he recovered from the disease.