Senator Zubiri tests positive for COVID-19 anew

(Eagle News) — Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday, July 27, said he tested positive for COVID-19 anew.

Zubiri said the results were based on a swab test he took ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address.

The Palace had said all attendees at the Batasang Pambansa will have to undergo COVID-19 tests and test negative for them.

Zubiri was supposed to be among the attendees at the Batasang Pambansa but decided to quarantine himself instead with the development.

According to Zubiri, prior to the swab test, he tested negative in three rapid tests.

He said he took another swab test on Monday afternoon “just for confirmation.”

“I feel absolutely fine, wala po akong nararamdaman at wala po akong mga symptoms. But it’s better to be safe and to keep everyone safe from this virus. And I will continue to work from isolation virtually until I get my consecutive negative results after quarantine,” he said.

Zubiri first announced he was positive for COVID-19 in March.

In April, he said he recovered from the disease.