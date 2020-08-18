Senator Revilla rushed to hospital after developing pneumonia, wife says

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Revilla has been rushed to the hospital after developing pneumonia.

His wife, Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

She said the results were based on the latest X-ray of her husband.

“..And isolation in a regular facility is no longer ideal. Hospital care badly needed,” she said.

Earlier, Revilla revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said apart from him, others from his household and personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

The senator said they immediately isolated themselves following the results.

His wife and his children, however, tested negative.

“Sa payo po ng aking doktor ay itutuloy ko ngayon ang aking quarantine, but will be under observation,” he had said, noting that he was “okay.”

Revilla is the fourth senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Senators Sonny Angara, Koko Pimentel and Juan Miguel Zubiri announced they had tested positive for coronavirus but have since recovered.