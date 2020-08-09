Senator Revilla tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Revilla has tested positive for COVID-19.

Revilla said apart from him, others from his household and personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

The senator said they immediately isolated themselves following the results.

His wife Lani, also the Bacoor mayor, and his children, however, tested negative.

“Sa payo po ng aking doktor ay itutuloy ko ngayon ang aking quarantine, but will be under observation,” he said, noting that he was “okay.”

He said he was last in the Senate on Monday, and was last out on Tuesday.

Revilla is the fourth senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Senators Koko Pimentel, Sonny Angara and Juan Miguel Zubiri announced they were COVID-19-positive.

They have since recovered.