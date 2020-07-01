Senate Sergeant-At-Arms staff member dies due to pneumonia a day after being tested for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — A staff member from the Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms has died due to pneumonia.

Senate President Tito Sotto said, however, that it has not yet been confirmed if the cause of death of Jimmy Sarmiento, 62, was COVID-19.

According to Sotto, Sarmiento was only tested yesterday.

The Senate was placed on “semi-lockdown” after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Sotto had said they could not declare a total lockdown because of the hearings and work to be conducted in the senators’ offices.

He had noted those who were exposed to the COVID-19-positive employees already “passed” their 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, Senators Miguel Zubiri, Koko Pimentel and Sonny Angara tested positive for COVID-19.

They have since recovered.

Members of the staff of several senators also tested positive for the virus, with at least one death reported.