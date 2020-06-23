Senate on “semi-lockdown” after two employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Senate is on “semi-lockdown” after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate President Tito Sotto said because of the hearings and work to be conducted in the senators’ offices, they “cannot declare a total lockdown.”

He added those who were exposed to the COVID-19-positive employees have already “passed” their 14-day quarantine.

“Therefore, my suggestion to the Senate Secretary is to inform those who want a lockdown to do so if they prefer, but we cannot declare so for the entire Senate,” Sotto said.

Congress has adjourned sine die but hybrid hearings are ongoing.

Earlier, several senators announced some of their staff members had been infected with the virus, with at least one death reported.

Senators Sonny Angara, Juan Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel also contracted the virus but have since recovered.