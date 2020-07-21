SC to judges: Send newly-arrested PDLs to PNP, not BJMP, facilities for the time being

(Eagle News)–The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 21, ordered all judges to suspend the issuance of commitment orders for newly detained persons deprived of liberty to facilities of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The SC, through Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, said this was based on a letter of request from Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, and to prevent COVID-19 infections among PDLs.

Instead, all judges were directed to issue orders for newly-arrested PDLs from July 21 to August 30 to be committed to local Philippine National Police units “unless the local BJMP jail units are already able to admit newly arrested PDLs during this period.”

“This period may be extended in a subsequent circular of the Office of the Court Administrator, if found to be warranted,” the SC said.

The SC issued the directive after the Bureau of Corrections confirmed 21 convicts had died due to COVID-19 complications or COVID-19.

The Department of Health has confirmed over 70,000 COVID-19 cases in the country so far.