COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 70,000 mark with 1951 cases reported on Tuesday, July 21

Of 1951, 1464 come from Metro Manila, DOH says

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 70,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 1951 cases on Tuesday, July 21.

The DOH said of the total 70,764 cases, 45646 are active cases, of which 91.1 percent are mild, 8 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent severe, and 0.5 percent critical.

The DOH said the 1951 cases reported on Tuesday were from tests done by 73 out of 89 laboratories.

Of this number, majority, or 1464, still came from Metro Manila, 90 from Cebu, 74 from Laguna, 53 from Cavite and 36 from Rizal.

Over 200, or 209, recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 209.

Two deaths on Tuesday brought the overall number of deaths in the country to 1837.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 transmission did not slow down.

A University of the Philippines team of researchers has said COVID-19 cases in the country may breach 100,000 by end of August.