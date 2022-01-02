SC orders 3-day work suspension after several personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court has ordered a 3-day work suspension starting Monday, Jan. 3, after what its Medical and Dental Services said were “many” court personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

In his memorandum order no. 2-2022, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said the suspension until Jan. 5, which was decided upon consultation with the court en banc, was also after contact tracing revealed many of the personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 in its antigen testing done on Dec. 27 were in “close physical contact” with other court employees.

The Chief Justice said the suspension would pave the way for a testing of all other court personnel and a disinfection of the court premises.

The vaccination booster program on Jan. 3 and the en banc session on Jan. 4 will, however, proceed as scheduled.

“The (Office of the Administrative Services)-SC shall ensure that the conduct of vaccination shall be done in strict observance of maximum health and safety protocols,” he said.

He said the “concerned personnel” of the Office of the Bar Chair and the Office of the Bar Confidant involved in the 2020/2021 bar exams, the OAS, and the receiving section of the Judicial Records Office involved in e-filing, meanwhile, are required to report on-site.

The Department of Health has warned of a possible “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases following the detection of three local Omicron variant cases, two from Bicol and one from Metro Manila.

The Philippines has so far detected 14 cases of the highly transmissible variant.