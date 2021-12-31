DOH reports more Omicron variant cases, including three local ones; NCR under Alert Level 3 from Jan. 3 to 15

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila will be under an alert level 3 from Jan. 3 to 15.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles made the announcement after the Department of Health confirmed three local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and seven more imported cases.

With the additional Omicron cases, the Philippines now has 14 Omicron variant cases, including the four initially reported.

The DOH said the detection of three local cases could also mean there was already an Omicron variant local transmission in the country.

Of the three local cases detected, two are from the Bicol Region — a 27-year-old female who tested positive on Dec. 14 and a 46-year-old female who tested positive on Dec. 15.

The remaining case was a 42-year-old male from Metro Manila who tested positive on Dec. 3.

Of the seven imported cases, the DOH said one was a Malaysian national while the remaining six were returning overseas Filipinos, including the husband of the country’s fourth Omicron variant, who was earlier reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the six ROFs, three arrived from the United States via Philippine Airlines flight numbers PR 127 on Dec. 16 and PR 103 on Dec. 15.

Two came from the United Kingdom via the Singapore Airlines connecting flight SQ 910 on Dec. 15 and the Emirates Airlines connecting flight EK 332 on Dec. 9.

Meanwhile, one arrived from the United Arab Emirates through Philippine Airlines flight 659 on Dec. 19

The sixth patient arrived from Ghana through a Qatar Airways connecting flight, with flight number QR 930 on Dec. 14.

According to the DOH, the test results and the health status of all co-passengers are currently being verified.

Passengers of all flights were encouraged to coordinate with the DOH or their respective local government to report their status.

“High probability of exponential growth”

With the new Omicron cases, the DOH warned there was a “high probability of exponential growth” also due to the “continued decreased adherence” to the minimum health standards.

“Moreover, breakthrough infections caused by the Omicron variant have been documented among the vaccinated and boosted although mostly mild or asymptomatic,” the DOH said.

The department urged the public to get vaccinated or get the booster shots, layer up with a surgical mask or with double masks or with a cloth mask and a face shield, and to avoid crowded places and keep to the family bubble.

It also urged the public to isolate themselves if symptoms are felt.

“The biggest challenge for all of us now is to keep our hospitals open for the sickest patients,” the DOH said.

The Philippines on Friday, Dec. 31, reported almost 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases, with the COVID-19 reproduction rate now at 2.19, the highest since July 2020.