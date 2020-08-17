Roque says President Duterte’s health is “fine,” adds chief executive in “perpetual isolation” as precaution vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is in “perpetual isolation” as a precaution against COVID-19, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, as he gave the assurance the President’s health was “fine.”

Roque said this means the Presidential Security Group has done a “very good job in making sure that no one really comes close to the President.”

“The President is in perpetual isolation because no one can come close to him. Whenever we meet with him there is a velvet rope that keeps him at least 6 feet away from everyone else,” Roque said.

Roque issued the statement after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said over the weekend that he had tested positive again for COVID-19.

The Interior secretary, who is in self-quarantine, was in a meeting with the President on Aug. 10.

Roque, who was also in the meeting and was on a plane with the Interior chief, has said he would also go on self-quarantine for five days before getting a swab test.