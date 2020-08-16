Interior Secretary Año tests positive anew for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive anew for COVID-19.

Año made the announcement himself in a statement on Sunday, Aug. 16.

According to the Interior Secretary, he began having flu-like symptoms including sore throat and body pains on Thursday, August 13.

On Friday, he said he had a swab test and started his self-quarantine.

“Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19,” he said.

According to Año, he is being “closely monitored by my doctors while I am in isolation.”

“I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with DOH guidelines, and take appropriate action,” he said, as he urged the public to ensure safety and health protocols are always followed.

“I also make this announcement to emphasize the severity of the virus, and to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing. By adhering to these guidelines, we can all help keep our loved ones and our community safe,” he added.

Año tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

In April, he announced he recovered from the disease.