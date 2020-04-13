Año now negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has now tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Año made the revelation himself in a message to reporters on Monday, April 13.
He said the result was based on a test he took on April 8, days after he quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced she tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on April 9.
The Philippines has so far confirmed 4932 COVID-19 cases.