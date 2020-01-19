Robredo on lawmaker’s push for House probe into PHIVOLCS: Now is not the time

(Eagle News)–Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, Jan. 19, said now was not the time to probe the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Robredo issued the remark on her radio program, after Rep. Elpidio Barzaga accused PHIVOLCS of failing to warn the public of Taal’s volcanic activity.

Taal had a phreatic eruption on Sunday, Jan. 12.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, has said he was satisfied with PHIVOLCS performance, the Palace said.

“Hindi naman masama na ipatawag kung ang dahilan para suriin kung papaano pa mas mapapabuti..Pero sa akin kasi, araw-araw, iyong una nating nakikita, huli nating naririnig, iyong PHIVOLCS,” Robredo said.

She said based on her opinion, though, “ginagawa nila iyong lahat.”

“Hindi naman kailangang ngayon na ipatawag, e. Baka pagkatapos ng kaguluhan na ito ipatawag,” she said.