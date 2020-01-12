JUST IN: PHIVOLCS raises alert level 3 over Taal volcano, recommends evacuation from volcano island, two Batangas barangays

(Eagle News)-The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised an Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, and recommended an evacuation from two barangays in Batangas, and in the volcano island.

In an advisory issued at 4 p.m., PHIVOLCS said the raising of the alert level from 2 to 3 was in view of the Taal Volcano’s eruption of a one-kilometer-high plume accompanied by a volcanic tremor.

PHIVOLCS said earthquakes were felt on the volcano island and in barangay Agoncillo in Batangas.

Ashfall, it said, was currently taking place in the southwest sector of Taal.

“PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded that the entire volcano island was a permanent danger zone, and entry into Laurel and Agoncillo was prohibited.

Communities around the lakeshore of Taal were also advised to take precautionary measures.