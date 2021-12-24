Reported fatalities due to Typhoon “Odette” now at 326: NDRRMC

(Eagle News) — Reported fatalities due to Typhoon “Odette” have risen to over 300, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday, Dec. 24.

According to the NDRRMC, the causes of death of most of the 326 reported fatalities so far were drowning and falling trees and debris.

Meanwhile, 58 people remain missing.

Over 600, or 661, were injured.

Over 3 million people, or 3,380,167 people, were affected by the typhoon in 5,508 barangays, with the most affected areas being Bicol, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Caraga, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro.

The NDRRMC said 343 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of calamity.

“Odette” lashed the country last week, leaving massive destruction in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Palace has said it was eyeing the creation of a P10-billion fund for the rehabilitation of areas severely hit by the typhoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said a low pressure area was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Dec. 26 or 27.