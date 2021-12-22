LPA expected to enter PAR on Dec. 26 or 27: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — A low pressure area is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Dec. 26 or 27.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the LPA, so far located over the Pacific, will be closest to the landmass of Mindanao on the evening of the 29th or the morning of the 30th of December.

“This LPA has 60-70% chance to develop into a tropical depression,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau advised the public to “continue monitoring for possible changes on the forecast scenario and remain vigilant against unofficial information coming from unverified sources,” noting that verified information is being released on the following official PAGASA accounts:

It urged the public to also undertake precautionary measures.