Recoveries rise to 1043 as COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 8488

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has increased to 8488, after the Department of Health reported 276 new cases on Thursday, April 30.

According to the DOH, 20 new recoveries were also recorded, bringing the total to 1,043.

The total number of deaths stands at 568, including the ten new deaths reported.

The DOH has said it was still early to say the country has flattened the COVID-19 curve, but noted there were “indications.”

Starting tomorrow, May 1, travel restrictions are expected to ease in some areas classified under a general community quarantine.

Public transportation operations are also expected to partially resume there, with the at least one-meter distance between two individuals to be implemented.

Other areas, however, will remain under the enhanced community quarantine imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte in March.

Bacolod City was recently added to the list of areas that will remain under an ECQ until May 15.