QC reports additional 13 COVID-19 cases, total at 1085

(Eagle News)–Quezon City has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1085.

The local government said this was based on Department of Health data.

Of the figure, 772 have been validated by the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

The local government said Batasan Hills still had the most cases, at 33.

Batasan Hills also had the most number of deaths, at 7, followed by Tandang Sora at 6.

Recoveries have reached 121, while deaths are at 103.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 6700 COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to May 15 in select areas, including in Metro Manila.