QC COVID-19 cases breach 1000 mark

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases has breached the 1000 mark.

The local government said of the 1016 cases based on Department of Health data, 690 were validated by the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit and district health offices.

Batasan Hills had the most COVID-19 cases with 31.

Deaths surpassed recoveries, with 90 vis à vis 80.

Matandang Balara and Tandang Sora recorded the most number of deaths, at five each.

Among the close contacts of COVID-19 cases traced, 154 were suspected cases.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 5000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries widening their lead over deaths so far.