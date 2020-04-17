COVID-19 recoveries in PHL widen lead over deaths; cases reach 5878

(Eagle News) –COVID-19 recoveries in the country widened their lead over deaths even as the Philippines confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 5878 cases.

According to the Department of Health, with the 52 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the country was 487.

This was 100 more than the total COVID-19 deaths in the country, at 387.

The 387 deaths overall include the additional 25 deaths reported by the DOH on Friday, April 17.

Earlier, the Palace said the Philippines had yet to flatten the curve, judging by the continued spike in COVID-19 cases every day.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said extending the enhanced community quarantine beyond April 30 was a possibility if the spike continued.

He clarified, however, that there was no final decision on this yet.