Año: Another ECQ extension a possibility but no final decision yet

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday, April 17, said a second extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon was possible if the coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country continue to increase.

“May posibilidad yan. Base nga doon sa epidemiological data, kung ‘yan ay patuloy na tataas, kailangan talagang ituloy-tuloy natin ito,” Año said of the possibility in a radio interview.

Año clarified however that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the matter.

He said should there be an easing of restrictions, people should exercise discipline because of the “new normal.”

“For the whole 2020 hanggang wala pang bakuna, dapat masanay na ‘yung tao sa social distancing, pagsuot ng maskara, personal hygiene, may lockdown man o wala,” he said.

Earlier, the Department of Health reported 5660 COVID-19 cases in the country, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths for a second day in a row.

The DOH said, however, that there was no need for complacency.

The Palace said the Philippines has yet to flatten the curve judging by the continued increase in cases.