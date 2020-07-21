President Duterte to police: Be strict in implementing rule on wearing of face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte called on the police to be strict in implementing the rule on the wearing of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President issued the reminder in a meeting with government officials aired on Tuesday morning, as COVID-19 cases in the country continued to increase.

As of Monday afternoon, the Department of Health has confirmed 68898 cases.

Of the 1521 newly reported cases, 1237 come from Metro Manila.

“I have no qualms in arresting people who are not wearing [face] mask. It seems to be trivial, but during a time of pandemic, it can be a serious crime,” the President said.

The President said that while he “hate(s)” to arrest people for the violation, the wearing of masks was really important and “mayors have to do more.”

He said he would try to purchase as many masks as he could for those who did not have those, but that these have to be worn.

“You have to ask our police to be more strict. Hulihin talaga,” the President told Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.