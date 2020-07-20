COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 68,898; 1,237 of 1,521 cases reported today come from NCR

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 68,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 1521 cases on Monday, July 20.

The DOH said the 1521 cases that brought the total COVID-19 cases to 68898 were based on results from tests done by 62 laboratories out of 84.

According to the department, of the 1521 newly-announced cases, 1237 came from Metro Manila; 51 each from Cavite and Laguna; 34 from Rizal; and 22 from Davao del Sur.

Of the 68898 total COVID-19 cases in the country, 43991 were active cases, of which 90.6 percent are mild, 8.5 percent are asymptomatic, 0.4 percent are severe and 0.5 percent are critical.

Over 600, or 607, recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 23072.

Four deaths were reported today.

The total number of deaths in the country has reached 1835.

Earlier, the Palace said Metro Manila would return to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 transmission did not slow down.