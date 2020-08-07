President Duterte to DOJ: Create panel that will probe allegations of corruption in PhilHealth

Probe to include lifestyle check of PhilHealth officials, audit of PhilHealth finances

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Justice to organize a panel that will investigate the allegations of corruption in PhilHealth.

In a memorandum to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, President Duterte also ordered the audit of PhilHealth finances and conduct of a lifestyle check on the state insurer’s officials and employees.

According to the President, the DOJ shall have the authority to require other agencies and instrumentalities of government to be members of the panel or provide assistance.

It may also seek the assistance of constitutional commissions and other government bodies.

During the probe, the President said the panel may recommend the preventive suspension of any PhilHealth official to ensure the unhampered conduct of the investigation.

Within 30 days from constitution of the panel, the panel shall submit the results of its probe and its recommendations which shall include “proper legal action officials and employees found responsible for acts of corruption or anomalies in PhilHealth.”

It was Thorrsson Montes Keith who said there was “widespread corruption” in the state insurer, citing it as one of the reasons for his resignation as PhilHealth anti-fraud officer in July.

He said, among others, that a “mafia” in PhilHealth pocketed P15 billion in funds.

He also alleged PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales had asked him to straighten out the issue of allegedly overpriced COVID-19 testing kits with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission

PhilHealth has denied its senior officials pocketed P15 billion.

Morales has yet to issue a statement on Keith’s recent allegations but has already said Keith was only a disgruntled employee who was rejected for a promotion.

The PACC said it has recommended the firing or filing of charges against 36 PhilHealth officials.