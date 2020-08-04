Ex-PhilHealth officer alleges Morales asked him to iron out COVID-19 test kits issue with PACC

(Eagle News) — Ex-PhilHealth anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Montes Keith on Tuesday, Aug. 4, claimed PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales asked him to iron out issues stemming from supposedly overpriced COVID-19 kits.

“May pagkakataon na inutusan pa po ako ni Brig. Gen. Ricardo Morales na puntahan ko si Commissioner Greco Belgica para hilutin ang kaso ng PhilHealth sa overpriced COVID testing kits,” Keith said during a Senate hearing on alleged corruption in the state insurer.

Keith was referring to Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission official Belgica, who was asked to lead the investigation into the allegations of irregularities against PhilHealth.

The allegations were made by Keith, who had cited these as one of his reasons for tendering his resignation from his PhilHealth post on July 23.

“Inayawan ko po ang utos at sinabi ko po kay Brig. Gen. Morales ‘Ano na lang po ang tingin sa akin ni Commissioner Greco Belgica kapag pakikiusapan ko siya hinggil sa kaso.’ Namula po si Brig. Gen. Ricardo Morales noong sinabi ko yun,” Keith added.

Morales, who is present in the Senate hearing, has yet to issue a statement on the allegations.

But Morales has already denied the corruption claims against PhilHealth, saying Keith was merely an employee who became disgruntled after being rejected for a promotion.