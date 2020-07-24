Morales denies allegations of corruption in PhilHealth

(Eagle News) — PhilHealth CEO and President Ricardo Morales on Friday, July 24, denied the allegations of “widespread corruption” in the agency made by Thorrsson Montes Keith, and dared him to come up with evidence to back up his claims.

In a television interview, Morales said Keith had merely made the claims because he had applied for promotion but was turned down.

“Pumunta sa akin ‘yan noong isang araw, naga-apply sa position na hindi siya qualified, gusto palitan si Laborte,” Morales said, referring to Executive Assistant Etrobal Laborte who had resigned to study.

According to Morales, Keith had been denied the promotion because the position was one “of confidence” and “hindi ko siya kilala.”

He added training and “attitude” were also necessary for the position.

“Kung may alam siyang corruption, ilabas niya. Mag-aantay pa siya ng August 31 (the date his resignation becomes effective)?” Morales asked.

Keith said in his letter to Morales that he was resigning because of his opposition to the mandatory payment of PhilHealth contributions by Overseas Filipino Workers which he said was unconstitutional and not part of the Universal Health Care Law.

He also cited the “rampant and patent unfairness in the promotion process,” noting there should be a “thorough investigation by an independent agency.”

He said his salary and hazard pay have also not been on time since he probed PhilHealth officers, and added that he believes there was “widespread corruption” in the agency.

“Now I think it is better for me to resign and let the course of things go its way,” he said.

Two other PhilHealth officials have also reportedly resigned.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a probe into Keith’s claims, the Palace said on Friday, July 24.