President Duterte orders probe into allegations of anomalies in PhilHealth

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an investigation into the allegations of anomalies in PhilHealth.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the probe into the claims of Thorsson Montes Keith will be headed by Undersecretary Jesus Melchor Quitain of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

Keith resigned as PhilHealth anti-fraud officer citing four reasons in his letter to PhilHealth CEO and president Ricardo Morales: his opposition to the mandatory payment of PhilHealth contributions by Overseas Filipino Workers which he said was unconstitutional and not part of the Universal Health Care Law; the “rampant and patent unfairness in the promotion process”; alleged delay in his salary and hazard pay since he probed PhilHealth officers; and the “widespread corruption” in the agency.