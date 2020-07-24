3 PhilHealth officials resign

(Eagle News)–Three PhilHealth officials have resigned over alleged corruption in the agency.

One of the officials was anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Montes Keith, who cited four reasons for his resignation, which is effective Aug. 31.

The other two are not immediately known.

Keith said in his letter to PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales that he was resigning because of his opposition to the mandatory payment of PhilHealth contributions by Overseas Filipino Workers which he said was unconstitutional and not part of the Universal Health Care Law.

He also cited the “rampant and patent unfairness in the promotion process.”

He added there should be a “thorough investigation by an independent agency.”

He said his salary and hazard pay has also not been on time since he probed PhilHealth officers, adding that he believes there was “widespread corruption” in the agency.

“Now I think it is better for me to resign and let the course of things go its way,” he said.

PhilHealth has yet to comment on the allegations. With a report from Meanne Corvera