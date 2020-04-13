President Duterte to address nation today

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation again today, April 13.

It was, however, unclear what time the public address would start.

President Duterte’s previous public addresses on the coronavirus disease 2019, however, have started at night.

The COVID-19 public addresses have been going on since the President imposed a community quarantine in Luzon in March in a bid to contain the disease.

Under the Bayanihan We Heal As One law, President Duterte is required to report to Congress how the P275 billion in funds for the government’s COVID-19 response are spent.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 COVID-19 cases.