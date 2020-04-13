COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 4932

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippines has climbed to 4932.

This was after the Department of Health announced on Monday, April 13, 284 new cases as of 4 p.m.

Eighteen new deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 315.

Forty-five new recoveries have been reported as well.

This brings the total of recovered COVID-19 patients to 242.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said it was possible the COVID-19 crisis in the country would continue up to January 2021 without the proper interventions.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to April 30 in a bid to contain COVID-19.

Congress has also approved P275 billion to fund the government’s COVID-19 response bid.

The World Bank has approved a $500-billion loan to boost the Philippines’ disaster response and COVID-19 efforts.