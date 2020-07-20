President Duterte signs law allowing setting of different date for start of school year during state of emergency, calamity

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law that allows him to set a different date for the start of the school year in the country in the event of a declaration of a state of emergency or calamity.

Republic Act No. 11480 signed by the President on July 17 amends Section 3 of Republic Act No. 7797 that says the school year shall start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

According to the new law, the President may set the new date in those instances upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Education.

“Notwithstanding the provision of any law to the contrary, the deferred school opening shall apply to all basic education schools , including foreign or international schools,” RA No. 11480 said.

The secretary of education shall determine the end of the regular school year, and may authorize the holding of Saturday classes for elementary and secondary levels for public and private schools.

The Department of Education, upon consultation with stakeholders, shall issue the necessary rules and regulations within 30 days after the effectivity of the new law, RA No. 11480 said.

The new law shall take effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

The government has set the opening of classes for the next school year to Aug. 24.

A teachers’ group has urged Congress, however, to pass a law that would allow the President to move the opening of classes beyond August to ensure the safety of students and teachers in cases of emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palace has said there would be no face-to-face classes absent a vaccine against COVID-19.

But the DepEd recently raised the possibility of holding limited face-to-face classes in areas under a modified general community quarantine.