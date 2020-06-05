President Duterte on blended learning for students amid COVID-19 pandemic: “I don’t think we’re ready for that”

Tells DepEd to proceed with plan if it can, nonetheless

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte believes the country is not ready to shift to blended learning to teach students.

The President made the comment in a briefing aired on Friday, June 5, even as he instructed the Education Secretary Leonor Briones to proceed with the “noble idea that the children continue their education” if she could afford the necessary equipment.

“We have to wait for the vaccine. Walang vaccine, walang eskwela,” he said.

“Si Secretary Briones, she has this alternative learning, a very good program, like teleconferencing, but I don’t know we are ready for that,” the President added.

The Department of Education has set the opening of classes to Aug. 24, but the Teachers Dignity Coalition expressed concerns about this, fearing for the safety of teachers and children.

The teachers group urged Congress to pass a law that would allow the President and the Education secretary to set the opening of classes beyond August.

On Thursday night, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 6895, which amends the provision in Republic Act 7797 that requires that the start of classes in the country be as early as the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

On Monday, the Senate passed Senate Bill No. 1541, its version of the measure, on third and final reading.

Earlier, President Duterte said it was “useless” to talk about an opening of classes without a COVID19 vaccine.

The Palace later clarified the President meant no “face-to-face” classes shall take place without the same.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said DepEd could tap other forms such as television and radio to teach students.