House approves bill authorizing President Duterte to move class opening beyond August during state of emergency, calamity

(Eagle News)–The House of Representatives on Thursday, June 4, approved on third and final reading a measure that seeks to authorize President Rodrigo Duterte to set a date different from the one stipulated under an existing law during a state of emergency or a calamity.

A total of 240 voted for and zero against House Bill 6895, which amends the provision in Republic Act 7797 that requires the start of classes in the country be as early as the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

On Monday, the Senate passed Senate Bill No. 1541, its version of the measure, on third and final reading.

If passed into law, the measure shall apply to “all basic education schools, including foreign or international schools,” the House version said.

The Department of Education had set the opening of classes to Aug. 24, but President Duterte later said it was “useless” to talk about a start of classes without a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Palace clarified the President meant only face-to-face classes would not push through without such a vaccine as other platforms could be tapped–television and radio, for instance—to ensure students are taught.