President Duterte extends GCQ in M. Manila, ECQ in Cebu City until July 15

Other GCQ, MGCQ areas announced

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night announced the community quarantines to be implemented in various parts of the country until July 15.

According to the President, Cebu City would remain under an enhanced community quarantine, while Metro Manila would remain under a general community quarantine.

In retaining Cebu City’s ECQ status, the President noted “there are already so many people infected (there).”

As a matter of fact, we know that the hospitals and everything there are having a hard time coping up,” he said in a mixture of Filipino and English.

“Cebu is now the hot spot for COVID… Marami sa inyo hindi sumunod,” the President said.

Below is the list of areas under the different community quarantine levels:

Enhanced community quarantine:

Cebu City

General community quarantine

Metro Manila

Cavite

Rizal

Benguet

Leyte

Ormoc

Southern Leyte

Talisay City, Cebu

Lapu Lapu City

Mandaue City

Modified general community quarantine

Cordillera Administrative Region:

Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, Abra

Region 1:

La Union, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte

Region 2:

Cagayan, Isabela

Region 3:

Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pampanga, Angeles City

Region 4A:

Laguna, Quezon, Batangas, Lucena City

Region 4B:

Palawan, Puerto Princesa City

Region 5:

Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga City, Albay

Region 6:

Iloilo, Iloilo City, Capiz, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City

Region 7:

Bohol, Negros Oriental, Cebu Province (except Talisay, Lapu Lapu, Cebu City and Mandaue)

Region 8:

Tacloban City, Western Samar

Region 9:

Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga City

Region 10:

Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro

Region 11:

Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur

Region 12:

South Cotabato, Cotabato

Region 13:

Agusan del Norte, Butuan City

Modified community quarantine

The rest of the Philippines

Of the community quarantine levels, ECQ has the most restrictions.

MCQ areas are under the “new normal.”

Earlier in the day, the Department of Health reported 37514 COVID-19 cases in the country, including the 1080 cases reported today.

Of the 858 fresh cases, 158 came from Metro Manila, 430 from Region 7 and 270 from other areas.

Of the 222 late cases, 45 came from Metro Manila, 38 from Region 7, and 139 from other areas.