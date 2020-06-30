President Duterte extends GCQ in M. Manila, ECQ in Cebu City until July 15

Other GCQ, MGCQ areas announced
(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night announced the community quarantines to be implemented in various parts of the country until July 15.
According to the President, Cebu City would remain under an enhanced community quarantine, while Metro Manila would remain under a general community quarantine.
In retaining Cebu City’s ECQ status, the President noted “there are already so many people infected (there).”
As a matter of fact, we know that the hospitals and everything there are having a hard time coping up,” he said in a mixture of Filipino and English.
“Cebu is now the hot spot for COVID… Marami sa inyo hindi sumunod,” the President said.
Below is the list of areas under the different community quarantine levels:
Enhanced community quarantine:
Cebu City
General community quarantine
Metro Manila
Cavite
Rizal
Benguet
Leyte
Ormoc
Southern Leyte
Talisay City, Cebu
Lapu Lapu City
Mandaue City
Modified general community quarantine
Cordillera Administrative Region:
Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, Abra
Region 1:
La Union, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte
Region 2:
Cagayan, Isabela
Region 3:
Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Pampanga, Angeles City
Region 4A:
Laguna, Quezon, Batangas, Lucena City
Region 4B:
Palawan, Puerto Princesa City
Region 5:
Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga City, Albay
Region 6:
Iloilo, Iloilo City, Capiz, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City
Region 7:
Bohol, Negros Oriental, Cebu Province (except Talisay, Lapu Lapu, Cebu City and Mandaue)
Region 8:
Tacloban City, Western Samar
Region 9:
Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga City
Region 10:
Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro
Region 11:
Davao City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur
Region 12:
South Cotabato, Cotabato
Region 13:
Agusan del Norte, Butuan City
Modified community quarantine
The rest of the Philippines
Of the community quarantine levels, ECQ has the most restrictions.
MCQ areas are under the “new normal.”
Earlier in the day, the Department of Health reported 37514 COVID-19 cases in the country, including the 1080 cases reported today.
Of the 858 fresh cases, 158 came from Metro Manila, 430 from Region 7 and 270 from other areas.
Of the 222 late cases, 45 came from Metro Manila, 38 from Region 7, and 139 from other areas.