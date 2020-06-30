Total COVID-19 cases in the PHL reach 37,514 with the addition of over 1k cases

DOH: PHL averaging 825 new cases per day as of June 28 based on date of reporting

(Eagle News) – The total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 37,514 with the addition of 1080 cases as total recoveries breached 10,000.

In its 4 p.m. update on Tuesday, June 30, the Department of Health said that there were 858 fresh cases added today, which is the highest number of fresh cases in a single day so far.

Central Visayas recorded a record number of 430 fresh cases, while Metro Manila recorded 158 fresh cases. Late cases reached 222 with 45 cases coming from Metro Manila, and 38 from Central Visayas.

Total recoveries reached 10,233 with the addition of 277 recoveries, while total deaths so far reached 1,266 with the addition of 11 new virus fatalities

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire herself said that as of June 28, the Philippines is averaging 825 new cases per day based on the date of reporting.

If the date of the onset of illness will be the basis, the country is averaging 478 new cases per day, she said.

“May bahagyang pagtaas ito kumpara sa nakaraang linggo dahil sa binabantayan nating hotspots. Nguni tang mas importante ay bantayan rin po natin ang mga indicators na tinatalakay po natin kanina,” the DOH spokesperson said.

-Vergeire: Case doubling time slowed down-

Even with the rise in cases, Vergeire said that the case doubling time in the country has slowed down to 7.66 days as of June 29. The case doubling time (CDT) is the length of time before cases double.

In Cebu City, Vergeire said that the case doubling time is a bit shorter at 7.47 days. This is because of the fast increase of COVID-19 cases there.

The DOH official also revealed that as of June 11, the country’s reproductive number is at 1.3. This means that one case can infect more than 1 person.

This is slightly above than the ideal reproductive number of just 1 and below.

In Cebu City, the reproductive number is higher at 2.16, which means a higher transmission rate. This is as of June 10.



(Eagle News Service)