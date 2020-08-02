President Duterte defends Health Secretary Duque anew

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte defended Health Secretary Francisco Duque III anew amid calls he be replaced amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

“You want me to fire Duque? Let me ask..Ano kasalanan ng tao? He did not enforce COVID-19. He was there all the time,” the President said.

He added COVID-19 infections were “overwhelming” not just for the Philippines, but for all countries.

He said even countries that saw a decrease in their COVID-19 cases are now experiencing a spike again.

“Scientists say this COVID will be forever,” he added.

The President also pointed out the behavior of some Filipinos, even when the government put in place restrictions to ensure COVID-19 would not spread.

“Dito sa Cebu, makita mo naman sa Cebu, pati Maynila. Almost same behavior. May mga tao talagang nasa labas. Kung makapuslit kayo, pasyal pasyal, negosyo pa rin kayo, whatever, and without a mask at that, making it worse. Then you say (government is not doing its job?) Pandemic nga ito e. Epidemic is bad enough. Pandemic is every country is now using its own resources,” he added.

COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 103,000 mark on Sunday, Aug. 2, with 5032 newly-announced cases.