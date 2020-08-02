COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 103,185 with 5,032 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 103,000 mark on Sunday, Aug. 2, after the Department of Health reported 5032 cases.

The DOH said of the 103,185 total cases, 35569 were active cases.

Of this, 90.2 percent were mild cases, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 1 percent severe, and 0.7 percent critical.

The agency said the 5032 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 70 out of 94 labs.

Of the 5032 newly-announced cased, 2737 were from Metro Manila, 463 from Cavite, 326 from Laguna, and 201 from Rizal.

Over 300, or 301, recoveries were reported today, leading to a total of 65557 recoveries.

Twenty deaths were reported today, for a total of 2059.

Earlier, the DOH announced the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had approved for implementation new guidelines for the discharge of mild and asymptomatic cases from isolation.

The guidelines–which state the retesting of the cases that fall in those two categories is no longer needed for them to be considered as recovered–are based on World Health Organization guidelines.

The WHO guidelines base their discharge on the period of time these cases are medically proven to be no longer infectious given the exhibition of symptoms for a specific period.

The implementation of the IATF-approved guidelines–which however still require the go-signal of a doctor for the discharge— led the Philippines to report its biggest single-day COVID-19 recoveries of over 38,000 on Thursday.