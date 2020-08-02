President Duterte agrees there should be a P10,000 to P15,000 sickness benefit for all COVID-19-positive health workers

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte agreed there should be a P10,000 to P15,000 sickness benefit for all healthcare workers who contract COVID-19.

The President said he approved of the recommendation made by National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. in a meeting with Cabinet members on Sunday night.

In recommending the P10,000 sickness benefit, Galvez said there was “some sort of psychological impact on our health workers” when they get the disease.

Under the Bayanihan law, only those who are severely sick with COVID-19 are entitled to a P100,000 benefit.

“I agree with you. Even 15 (thousand),” the President added.

The President said Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine effective Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The President made the decision following the call of medical groups they be given a “time-out” of two weeks to recover from exhaustion.

They said this would also allow the government to reassess its COVID-19 strategies amid the rising cases.