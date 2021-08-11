PNP to strictly implement ban on outdoor exercises in Metro Manila during ECQ

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Wednesday, Aug. 11, ordered police units to strictly enforce the ban on outdoor exercises in Metro Manila for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine.

Eleazar gave the directive after the Metro Manila Council passed a resolution banning the same to ensure the protection of residents from the Delta variant.

The Department of Health has said over 100 Delta variant cases have been reported in Metro Manila so far.

“Ang pagbabawal sa mga outdoor activity ay desisyon ng ating mga Metro Manila mayors na kailangang ipatupad ng inyong PNP,” Eleazar said.

He urged Metro Manila residents to follow the protocols and cooperate with authorities.

“Kung hindi tayo susunod sa mga panuntunan ay tiyak na mas tatagal tayo sa ECQ (If we will not follow the regulations, the ECQ will be extended),” he said.

The ECQ in Metro Manila is expected to end on Aug. 20.